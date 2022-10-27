Animal theft on the rise in Budaka

Local leaders in Iki-Iki County, Budaka District, have expressed concern over the increasing animal and bird theft in the past four months.

The Iki-Iki County MP, Mr Robert Kasolo, said the vice has worsened poverty in the communities.

“Previously this vice had reduced because of the intensity and vigilance of residents and leaders but it has reawakened at a high rate. We need to scale up security and fight it,” Mr Kasolo said while launching a football tournament at Iki-Iki Integrated Primary School at the weekend.

“This has demoralised farmers from keeping animals and birds, therefore, the vicious cycle of poverty will remain deep rooted,” he added.

Mr Kasolo said some of the thieves are armed. “Its alleged that thieves come armed and move with vehicles to load the loot.This is a big racket with agents within the area but time is up,” he said.

Mr Kasolo said more than 350 animals and birds have been stolen in less than a year.

He urged local councils to create 10 village guards to maintain security.

“We are creating a mechanism to empower them with two guns per village,” Mr Kasolo said.

He advised the sub-county chairpersons to reinstate security committees.

“As we approach the festive season, this vice is likely to be at its highest,” the MP said.

The North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said they had registered dozens of cattle theft cases.

“The community must be vigilant and security conscious to protect their animals and also report suspected people believed to be behind cattle theft for action,” she said.

“We have intensified both motorised and foot patrols on suspected routes that thieves normally take. Police will also mount snap checks in different prone and suspected crime scenes in the district to check cattle being ferried,” Ms Alaso added.