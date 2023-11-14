Ankole Royal Tombs land encroached on – govt

The Ministry of Tourism Wild Life and Antiquities has revealed that land hosting the Ankole Royal Tombs in Nkokonjeru, Mbarara City North, is being encroached on by locals.

The Ankole Royal Tombs is a cultural and historical site in Ankole Sub-region that was gazzetted in 1972 by the government as the official burial grounds of all Ankole kings and members of the royal family.

“In 1972, the government of Uganda surveyed and protected an area of 4.8 acres for Ankole Royal Tombs, but we have moved around the land and seen that it has been encroached on,” Ms Jackline Nyiracyiza Besigye, the commissioner for museums and moments department under the ministry of Tourism, Wild Life and Antiquities, said last Friday.

Ms Nyiracyiza said they have brought the matter before the Lands ministry.

“I do not know the accurate measurements of the encroached land, but we are working with Lands ministry to [carry out] surveys for [clarity],” she said.

Ms Nyiracyiza also said they held a meeting with the encroachers and advised them to stay calm as they are looking for a solution with the stakeholders.

“The surveying and mapping team will check and look at the titles of the said encroachers and find out if they grabbed or bought the land,” she said.

Princess Yvonne Nunu Nzhunaki Barigye, a member of Ankole Royal Family, said the purpose of the survey and measurement was to find out the clear boundaries of the tombs land.

“We have seen and witnessed our neighbours making developments around and we do not know if they bought or grabbed the land. For us, we are young and we found our father (Prince John Barigye) looking after the place,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we protect this area because it is where our kings, princes, and princesses are buried,” Princess Barigyee added.

Land purchase

The chairperson of Nkokonjeru Cell in Ruharo Ward, Mr Willis Asingwire, said locals bought the land from then Prince Barigye who was then a custodian.

“We are waiting for the surveyors’ report because they have a 1972 government land title which is not in any king’s name. After getting their report, we shall hold a meeting [on a way forward],” he said.

The Mbarara City North Resident Commissioner, Mr Robert Kanusu, said since the Ankole Royal Tombs land boundaries have been opened, they will wait for the report from the surveys.