Another bomb blast kills two children in Nakaseke

Two children have died and another sustained injuries after a suspected bomb exploded at Ssegalye village, Semuto Sub County in Nakaseke District.

Police have identified the deceased as Pius Kiwuwa, 11, and Micheal Kiyingi, 14, while a 10-month old Shield Odong survived with injuries.

Mr Daniel Ssepuuya the area LC1 chairman said that the bomb exploded at about 4pm on Friday after the children picked it from the unidentified place and started playing with it.

He said that by the time of the blast, the mother of the children was away in Lugazi municipality looking after her sick mother whereas the father was at work in Luwero District.

Mr Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying one of the victims picked an object that looked like an orange and started kicking it like a football, and it exploded when the colleagues joined him and started squeezing it with the intention of getting juice from it.

"Kiwuwa died on spot while Kiyingi breathed his last on reaching Nakaseke Hospital. Odongo was admitted to Bombo Military Hospital for treatment,” he said.

“Our investigators have already documented the scene, recorded witness statements, and recovered exhibits to aid the investigations. The scene has been cordoned off for a thorough search and examination by a team of bomb experts from the Counter-Terrorism Unit and further establish the type of ordnance that exploded. We shall update the public on the progress of the investigations,” Mr Ssemwogerere added.

The incident follows two bomb blasts by suspected ADF terrorists that have claimed the lives of two people.

One person was killed in a bomb blast at Digida Pork Joint in Komamboga, and another died in a Swift bus explosion at Lungala in Mpigi along Kampala-Masaka Highway.