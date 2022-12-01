Another policeman arrested over robbery in Kamuli

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly participating in a robbery that occurred in Kamuli District over the weekend.

Unknown armed assailants raided at GM sugar weigh bridge in Kamuli District on Sunday where they shot and injured a cashier before robbing him of Shs95 million.

The cashier, Kobil Goswami, was attacked at GM sugar weigh bridge premises located at Luzinga central 1 Zone, Wankole sub county, Kamuli District on Sunday.

The Busoga North regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said the police officer is among the six suspects who have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We have arrested an additional suspect identified as Cpl Abu Isabirye, the Officer In-Charge (OC) Luzinga Police post in further investigations of circumstances under which unknown assailants shot the cashier of GM sugar weigh bridge and robbed him Shs 95m,” Mr Kasadha said.

A detective at Kamuli Central Police Station, who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, said they analysed Cpl Isabirye’s telephone communications and established that he had conversations with other suspects who were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Armed assailants, according to police, attacked the premises and took hostage of one the staff identified as Moses Kiirya, who was coerced into leading them to the residence of the cashier. Kirya is among the suspects being held as investigations into the matter continue.

The victim is still admitted at Nile International Hospital in Jinja City.

Cpl Isabirye is the second police officer in Kamuli District to be arrested over an armed robbery in just two weeks.

Previous robbery cases in kamuli

Last week, Busoga North Police Disciplinary Court found a top police officer in Kamuli District guilty of robbery of Shs75 million and recommended his dismissal from the force.