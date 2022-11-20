Police officer dismissed over robbery of Shs75m

Busoga North Police Disciplinary Court has found a top police officer in Kamuli District guilty of robbery of Shs75 million and recommended his dismissal from the force.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Micheal Bulenzubuto attached to Anti stock theft unit (AST), was arraigned before the disciplinary court following his arrest on allegations of robbing Shs75 million from a driver at the Victoria Sugar Company way bridge.

“It is alleged that on November 16, 2022, Mr Musa Mukabya a driver at the Victoria Sugar Company way bridge in Nawantale, was sent by the cashier to collect money from Kiyunga which he did. However, at around 2100/c, the officer in charge (OC) Kiyunga police post only identified as Cpl Obbo got information about the robbery of Shs75m belonging to Mukabya. He proceeded to the scene and found him handcuffed and dumped alongside the road,” Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha, said.

He said an eyewitness whose particulars have been withheld narrated to police detectives how he saw the victim with someone carrying an army bag and entering a bar in Kisozi.

“Cpl Obbo, LC3 chairman, Mr David Magala and other people stormed Lemnk bar and found ASP Bulenzibuto carrying the bag which Mr Mukabya was carrying,” he said.

Mr Kasadha said immediately two police officers and six others were arrested on allegations of robbery of Shs75m.

He identified the other officer as D/sgt Charles Ojanga. Others arrested include; Geoffrey Muwanga, Henry Kidami, Musa Mukabya, Juma Isabirye, Sharif Lwalanda and Bumali Koolya.

According to Mr Kasadha, during the court proceedings, ASP Bulenzubuto was found to have behaved in a way that amounted to gross misconduct

“As a force, we expect the highest degree of professional standards of all officers. Therefore, any allegations of behaviour that do not conform to the set standards are thoroughly investigated and those found guilty are penalized in accordance with the Police Act and Standing orders,” he said.