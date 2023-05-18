Another security guard shoots self-dead in Kampala, six detained

Police at Wandegeya, Kampala are investigating a case in which a private security guard allegedly shot himself dead Thursday morning as gun violence continues to rock the country.

Rogers Atuhaire attached to SGA Security Company is alleged to have shot himself dead at around 9am at Buganda road zone, Nakasero III parish, Kampala central division.

“Atuhaire Rogers, who had been deployed at the beat for the past two days, was found dead at the scene. Initial reports suggest that the deceased was discovered by Okudu David, a day guard who had arrived for duty. David reported hearing the sound of a gun being cocked, assuming it was a routine safety precaution,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

He said police found Atuhaire lying in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound visible on his throat, which had penetrated through his head.

“Investigations have revealed that Atuhaire was working alongside Mary Namumanya for the night duty. As part of the investigation process, witness statements have been recorded, and relevant exhibits have been recovered,” ASP Owoyesgyire added.

Six people have been detained for questioning to assist in the ongoing investigations.

A comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident will be carried out and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to the police publicist.

Atuhaire is the fourth security guard to die by shooting in just five days.

Yesterday, a guard attached to another private security firm was arrested on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a colleague in Tororo District in eastern Uganda, police said Wednesday, as gun violence rocks the country.

John Okudi, a 27- year- old security guard attached to Saracen (U) Ltd was allegedly shot on Wednesday by his colleague, Moses Okedi, following a disagreement in senior quarters in Amagoro Central ward in Tororo Municipality where they had been deployed.

Okudi’s death happened just days after another guard attached to Capital Guards and Patrol, a private security firm allegedly shot a colleague dead in their rented house in Kalule Zone, Lukuli Parish, Makindye Division on May 13, 2023.

John Mujumbi, a 25-year-old security guard attached to Capital Guards and Patrol was allegedly shot by his colleague and roommate, Peter Ochoroi, 26, at around 12:30pm following a disagreement on Saturday. The two were attached to the same security firm and had been sharing a rented room provided by their employer.