Another top ADF commander killed in DR Congo

Ugandan and Congolese troops have within a week killed at least two top Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel commanders who were believed to be operating in eastern DR Congo, authorities have said.

According to the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), an ADF militant only identified as Dr Musa was neutralized on April 8 in a joint operation involving the Armed Forces of DR Congo (FARDC).

UPDF Mountain Division Public Information Officer Maj Bilal Katamba confirmed that Musa was killed in action by joint mobile forces under battalion 83 of the Ugandan army at Mugulumugulu near Tokomeka, approximately 30km northwest of Kainama.

Maj Katamba revealed that Musa was of Rwandan origin and responsible for managing all medical logistics of the Islamic State linked rebel group.

The army also says he was working closely with top ADF rebel commander Muhammad Luminsa.

"Musa was also the ADF rebels' medical personnel in charge of all medical logistics and his death is an achievement to us. They were in a small group of about five because now ADF rebels operate in small groups," he noted on Tuesday.

Maj Katamba told journalists that forces recovered one Sub Machine Gun (SMG) and one walkie-talkie during Monday’s operation.

"Tactical efforts to locate, fix and neutralize other group members still at large by the joint troops continue. The ADF has intensified the implanting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). However, the joint forces' technical explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are handling the IED threats," he emphasized.

Musa’s killing comes barely a week after Ugandan and Congolese forces eliminated another ADF rebel commander only identified as Baghdad on April 4.

UPDF's mobile squad under the 3rd mountain battalion, in collaboration with FARDC troops, killed Baghdad in the areas of Ambusire, Northwest of Tingwe, about 16.5 km from Elengeti Town in Ituri province.

Baghdad, said to have been born in Kyazanga in Uganda’s Greater Masaka Sub-region had long been a key target for the joint forces.

The operation in which he was killed yielded one sub-machine gun with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition, one grenade, and one military radio (walkie-talkie).

"The joint forces continue to hunt and mount pressure on the remnants of the ADF that split into small groups to evade the UPDF/FARDC's consistent and constant attacks," Maj Katamba remarked.