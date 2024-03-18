UPDF sounds alarm over ADF infiltration 

Uganda People's Defence Forces on Monday said a group of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militias had infiltrated the country with the intension of carrying out terror attacks.

The group, which UPDF says entered the country about two days ago, is under the leadership of ADF commander Ahmed Muhammod Hassan aka Abu Waqas, a Tanzanian born bomb expert.

"Others include; Muhammed Issa, Amigo Kibirige aka Simba, Muhamad Lumisa, and Nasser Hamid Diiru and one of them is suspected to have been sent by Abu Waqas for the current mission," the deputy Defence spokesperson Col Deo Akiki said in a statement.

According to him, other security agencies have been informed and are on alert.

"It's simply suicidal for these terrorists to continue making terrorism adventures into Uganda. Having been hit hard in areas of Kamanda inside DRC, ADF has gone on rampage in DRC killing civilians far away from where our forces are jointly operating with FARDC," he added.

In October last year, 10 members of the group allied to ISIL (ISIS) is said to have infiltrated the country under the command of one Kamusi and Njovu through the western district of Kasese before killing several students of Lhubiriha secondary school. They were also blamed for subsequent attacks on traders travelling in a lorry which they burnt and on two tourists and their guide near a game park.

"Since then, their commander one Kamusi was killed and his second in command, Njovu was captured and currently undergoing trial. The group was destroyed and operations have further scattered ADF elements into the jungles of DRC," Col Akiiki added.

The ADF in 2019 pledged allegiance to ISIL, which has previously claimed responsibility for some of the ADF’s attacks.