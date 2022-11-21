Anthony Kituuka appointed Equity Bank MD

Equity Bank Uganda Limited has appointed Mr Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director replacing Mr Samuel Kirubi who has been appointed Group Chief Operating Officer.

The announcement of the appointment was made by the Board of Directors and the board chairman, Mr Mark Ocitti on Monday.

“We are happy to announce the appointment of Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda with immediate effect subject to Bank of Uganda approval. We are confident that he will build on his institutional knowledge and the work together with his immediate predecessor and Equity Uganda staff to push Equity Uganda to the next level of growth,” he said.

Mr Ocitti added: “We are confident that his experience in banking and the corporate world will enable him to lead the bank to scale and serve more people in pursuit of our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr Kituuka served as the Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Limited from 2016. Before that, he was the Executive Director for Regional Subsidiaries from 2014 to 2016.

He is a career banker with over fifteen years of experience and holds an MBA in Oil and Gas from Middlesex University, London and a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics and Applied Economics from Makerere University, Uganda, according to a statement by the bank management.