Aponye’s driver remanded to prison 

The driver of the deceased business magnate, Apollo Nyegamehe, popularly known as Aponye has been charged with two counts of causing death by reckless driving and causing body injury by reckless driving.

Moses Buyinza Isabirye on Wednesday appeared before Ntungamo grade one magistrate, Sharon Nasuuna following his arrest on Sunday.

However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges before the magistrate sent him to prison until August 1, 2023 for hearing of the case.

Aponye who was with three others in the vehicle, died on spot following the Thursday evening crash as he traveled to attend a burial ceremony in his home village.

Buyinza survived the crash with a head injury before he was rushed to hospital for treatment. He was discharged on Sunday.