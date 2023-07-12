Aponye’s driver remanded to prison
What you need to know:
The driver of the deceased business magnate, Apollo Nyegamehe, popularly known as Aponye has been charged with two counts of causing death by reckless driving and causing body injury by reckless driving.
Moses Buyinza Isabirye on Wednesday appeared before Ntungamo grade one magistrate, Sharon Nasuuna following his arrest on Sunday.
However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges before the magistrate sent him to prison until August 1, 2023 for hearing of the case.
Aponye who was with three others in the vehicle, died on spot following the Thursday evening crash as he traveled to attend a burial ceremony in his home village.
Buyinza survived the crash with a head injury before he was rushed to hospital for treatment. He was discharged on Sunday.
Police earlier told this publication that they had identified the owner of the stationary Fuso Truck registration number UAZ 767D FUSO truck which was loaded with Irish potatoes before Aponye’s V8 Land Cruiser, registration number UBF 300Z rammed into it.
The truck driver is said to be on the run.