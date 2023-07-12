Aponye’s widow disowns man claiming to be his son

Evangelista Nyegamehe, widow of the deceased business magnate Apollo Nyegamehe, 66, said Tuesday that her late husband left his family united, although an “intruder is trying to cause chaos.”

Mr Apollo Nyegamehe popularly known as Aponye because of his business empire died in a road crash on July 6.

“Although my husband has left a united family, there is one person identified as Kayumbu who has been claiming to be a son of my deceased husband from a different woman. My husband stated clearly much earlier before his death that he has not fathered any other child apart from the children he has with co-wife Monica and I. This person appeared at our Kampala sendoff ceremony and tried to lay a wreath together with the known children of the Nyegamehe family and he disappeared shortly. If he is here today let him come here in front and I will talk about him more,” Ms Nyegamehe said, although no one showed up.

She was on Tuesday speaking at the requiem mass for her late husband at St Luke Catholic Parish church in Muhanga town council, Rukiga District where she explained that her united family is composed of 12 children, five of whom are from her co-wife Monica Nyegamehe who passed on recently.

Ms Nyegamehe added that she had engaged her husband about the man who claimed to be his son but he disowned him, insisting that he had never fathered any child apart from the ones he has from his two wives.

According to her, Aponye always joked that he has a team of 12 players in his family (children) and two goalkeepers (the two wives).

“As described by many, my husband was a wiseman, trustworthy, humble, a good listener and compassionate, among other positive personal values. When I insisted about the person claiming to be his son, he said that with all the wealth he has, he could not disown his blood. He also told me that if I was sympathetic to the family claimant, I should take him and give him my own property, not his,” Ms Nyegamehe added.

Mr Harold Byamugisha, the son of the deceased business tycoon also echoed similar statements saying they were not ready to be divided by an intruder.

“We are united as the family of Mr Apollo Nyegamehe and we are not ready to listen to disturbing rumors circulating about false claimants,” Mr Byamugisha said as he introduced his other siblings in church.

Muhanga catholic parish priest, Fr Prosper Rugambwa said the large number of mourners who turned up at church to pay their last respect was testimony that Aponye was good to the people and used his wealth to serve God.

“Mr Nyegamehe has filled well the blank cheque of life given to him by God. He used his wealth to serve the people and God. The presence of many people here at the requiem mass testifies how Apollo Nyegamehe was good to the people. Constructing St Luke catholic parish church where we are seated that cost him billions of money is a testimony that he worked and loved the almighty God. Borrow this example and work for God because in return your blessings from him will be enormous,” Fr Byamukama said.