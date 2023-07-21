Archbishop Bakyenga to be accorded official burial

President Museveni has ordered that the late Mbarara Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga be accorded official burial.

Bakyenga died at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala on Tuesday. He was 79.

The President’s directive means that the government will cater for all expenses of the funeral and burial of the cleric. The government will also work with the leadership of the Catholic Church in Uganda to coordinate the funeral and burial arrangements.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja communicated the President’s instructions to senior Catholic clerics during a meeting at her office yesterday and later posted a statement on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle.

“On behalf of the government, I offer our sincere condolences to the Catholic Church, the bereaved family, friends and all the people of Uganda upon the death of the Emeritus Archbishop of Mbarara, His Grace Paul K Bakyenga, which occurred on July 18,” the statement read in part.

It added: “H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has granted Archbishop Bakyenga an official burial in honour of his contribution to our country.”

According to the statement, the President applauded the late Bakyenga for being a humble and dedicated servant of the Lord, who touched many lives through his spiritual work.

The Head of State also hailed Bakyenga for his significant contribution to the development of the Church and Uganda. At the time of his death, Bakyenga had gone for routine checkup.

Background

Bakyenga resigned as Mbarara Archbishop on April 25, 2020 after turning 76.

He was replaced with then Bishop Lambert Bainomugisha.

Bakyenga, who has been staying at the residence of the Vicar General in Bushenyi, has been in and out of the hospital and underwent surgery about a year ago. However, his health had improved and on Holy Thursday, he attended Mass for priests from the archdiocese where he shared his health challenges and revealed that he was improving.