Archbishop Kaziimba warns Christians against fake clergy

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba has warned his flock against hosting people claiming to be bishops and clergy in their homes, saying there are many fraudsters posing as servants of God.

Speaking at the ordination ceremony for new priests and reverends at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala yesterday, Archbishop Kaziimba said Christians should not just allow anyone claiming to be God’s servant into their homes unless they have been commissioned by the Church.

“Our Church is the most organised. We have many fake bishops and clergy, you don’t just accept anyone coming to your house that ‘I have a revelation or a good message for you’,” he said.

Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole Diocese, who was the main celebrant, said many clergy compete to outshine each other even when they do not have the competencies to manage the positions.

“Never shine to become a bishop. Today, every lay leader wants to become a reverend, a reverend wants to become an archdeacon, and archdeacon wants to become a bishop, and now I do not know what the bishop wants to become,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

He said church leaders should serve according to their God-given gift and they should stop undermining each other because each one is great in their own right and instead, they should be focusing on alleviating poverty among Christians, the communities, churches and rebuilding lives.

Yesterday, the Kampala Diocese promoted five members of laity to clergy.

Some of those ordained into priesthood include the Rev Musera Kadaiga, Rev Frank Kiconco and Rev Richard Musinguzi. Those ordained deacons were Rev Agnes Natukunda and Rev Geofrey Eluku.