Archbishop Kaziimba warns youth against homosexuality

Archbishop of Church of Uganda Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged youth to avoid bad groups that may lead them into evil acts such as homosexuality.

While closing a three-day annual provincial youth convention at Mukono High School on Monday, Archbishop Kaziimba said the future of the Church of Uganda is vested in young people yet many evil-minded people and organisations are targeting them to lure them into gay activities.

He said the recruiters have a lot of money and they disguise as donors wanting to support students’ education, among other promises.

“We are aware that there are bad groups recruiting our students, youth into gay, lesbianism and transgender. So, I warn you not to accept to be lured, don’t accept because the repercussions are dire,” the archbishop said

The convention, which drew participants from the 38 dioceses, was held under the theme; “Hope alive” extracted from Romans 5:5.

Archbishop Kaziimba also warned churches against receiving money whose source is not clear.

“Such funding has proven to have hidden agendas with strings attached like sponsoring same–sex marriages which the Church of Uganda has vehemently preached against,” he said.

The prelate also preached against corruption, saying it has eaten the entrails of the country’s moral fabric, adding that if such acts are not stopped, the future generation will also be affected .

“Until we have men and women whose hopes are alive in Christ, we will never get a stable nation, we can’t have a nation that’s free from all the vices coming from the devil unless we have hope live in Jesus,” he said.

Stance on homosexuality