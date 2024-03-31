Archbishop Ssemogerere decries growing intolerance, land grabbing

The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Paul Ssemogerere has called upon Ugandans to shun acts of injustice as they seek to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ this Easter season.



While delivering his Easter Sunday message to the congregation at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala, Archbishop Ssemogerere said Christians should continue with the good discipline they have been exhibiting during the lent period.



“I will reiterate our message of Good Friday. There are ongoing injustices including; corruption, intolerance, land grabbing, and other injustices we are witnessing today are contrary to the gospel of peace, tolerance and righteousness,” he said.



According to him, Christians should carry such deeds to the cross where Jesus shed his blood at Calvary.



He said Christians should create the best positive image in the society and peacefully co-exist with their neighbors in those world.

He further wondered why faithful attend church services and still commit sins.

“Let's abandon evil and be the real good people, let's be sympathetic to one another. People are torturing one another and bombing children. Let’s ask the Lord to give us a compassionate hearts, mercy, patience to forgive one another the way the Lord forgave us. We are brothers, why do we fail to agree and forgive one another yet we are all Christians! No one is perfect. If we wrong, let's be down to earth and apologize,” he told the congregants who included public and government officials.