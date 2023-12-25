Archbishop Ssemogerere decries rampant corruption, no respect for rule of law

The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Rev Paul Ssemogerere has decried what he called numerous atrocities including; rampant corruption and lack of respect for rule of law, extortion and intolerance among Christian faithful in Uganda.

While leading the Christians during the Christmas Service at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala on Monday, Archbishop Ssemogerere said Christians have diverted from the teachings of Jesus Christ who sacrificed whatever he had, including his life to ensure that the world lives in peace.

“Let's be inspired by the life of Christ. His love and gratitude should manifest in our lives but today we see high rate of corruption in public offices, rampant road accidents, no respect for rule of law, rising transport fares in Christmas season, medical personnel asking for money before touching patients, unfair school fees, sex for marks, marks for sale in some institutions and delayed justice for some inmates," he said.

Uganda and the world at large, he said, would be a best place to live in, if all people did the right thing to ensure that God's love and humility leads in whatever everyone does.

Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere during the Christmas mass at Rubaga cathedral.

"Whenever you go to the hospital with no money, they will ask you where is the attendant you may think they are meaning somebody yet they mean money. People who cause accidents on roads drive selfishly," he said.

Adding, "As we celebrate Christmas, we should reflect on our lives and live with God's Love and Humility."

His message come at a time when the country is grappling with numerous problems including; imprisonments without trial, corruption, accidents among others which have retarded development.

Archbishop Ssemogerere who centered his message on peace and positive living among each other, said Ugandans should be inspired by Jesus’ love and humility as they strive to live in harmony with each other.







"Let's celebrate this day with those in need like the poor who can't afford, we should share with them. Let's pray for those in wars like in Bethlehem where our Christ was born from, children are being killed," he said.

The service was attended by several politicians, government officials like the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John C Muyingo, the national mobilizer of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Fred Nyanzi, the former Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Joseph Mulwanyamuli and several cultural leaders who joined millions of Christian faithful around the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

