Release all political prisoners, says Archbishop Ssemogerere

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala Diocese has asked the government to release all political prisoners who have been detained since the 2021 elections.

The Archbishop made the plea while delivering his Christmas and New Year message at Rubaga Cathedral yesterday.

“We thank our leaders and the security organs for their efforts in maintaining peace, order and security. We cannot fail to note, however, that there have been some incidents of violence and abuse of human rights in our country. We urge the authorities to investigate those incidents and grant justice to the victims,” he said.

Against this background, the Archbishop then called for the release of all political prisoners from jail.

“We similarly call upon the government to ensure the release of our fellow countrymen that were taken into custody during the election period of 2021, who as yet have neither been released nor charged in court,” the Archbishop said.

The call from the cleric came only a few weeks later the Executive gave a detailed statement at Parliament addressing the issues of human rights abuses and missing persons in the country.

The Executive’s statement followed continuous demands from Opposition Members of Parliament to address the issue of missing persons, among other concerns.

Questions relating to missing Opposition supporters began surfacing before and continued during and after the 2021 elections, subsequently resulting in a Ping Pong between the government and Opposition.

The latter then embarked on boycotting House sittings on October 19 and were only able to return on November 29 when the Executive finally addressed their concerns on human rights violations.

And with Christmas only a few days away, Archbishop Ssemogerere shared messages of hope, mercy, compassion and unity, facets that summarise the true spirit of the festive season celebrations.

He also urged Ugandans to remember all those who are marginalised and oppressed.

“Christmas calls us to advocate for justice and work towards creating a world where every individual is treated with dignity and respect. This Christmas, let our celebrations be tempered by a commitment to justice and equality, advocating for the dignity and rights of all, especially the marginalised and oppressed at the peripherals of society,” he said.

Similarly, the Archbishop emphasised the importance of fronting for peace and reconciliation in the country.

“In a Uganda often marred by conflict, imprisonment and domestic violence, let us strive for understanding, forgiveness, and unity,” he echoed.

Concerning ongoing reports on December 18 that Pope Francis had given approval for Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, Archbishop Ssemogerere said he had not received any communication from the plaintiff over the matter.

He, however, said the teaching of the Catholic Church, which does not recognise same sex marriage, is still intact.