Army hands over recovered cattle to Kotido Jie community 

The UPDF has handed over 195 heads of recovered cattle to the Jie pastoralists of Kotido District .

The hand over was done on April 9 at Kobebe Mega Valley dam, Moroto District in Karamoja Sub region.

The 195 animals are part of the 255 animals that were raided by the Turkana in Kalogwang grazing belt on March 19, 2024 and killed two young shepherds which violated the Executive order No.3 of May 19, 2023.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (D/RDC) Moroto, Mr Tuko Justin who presided over the meeting , highlighted that the incident called for security and local leaders intervention.

"It's paramount that rightful owners have received their cattle as we await more intervention" Mr Tuko said.

Mr Peter Abraham Lokii, Member of Parliament for Jie County in Kotido District said that the joint security forces acted rightly in a bid to restore confidence and trust amongst the community.

He noted that in peace building, if someone loses property, it's better to have such coordinated and expeditious action to avoid the possibility of any revenge.

Col Richard Obura Kidega, 403 Brigade Commander of Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) who represented the third Division Commander, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, asserted that security forces continue to conduct disarmament operations to make more recoveries and implement the Executive order No.3 to enhance sanity and relative peace in Karamoja Sub region.

On their part as rightful owners, the elders of Logwang Adokamoru and Longoole Nabokolem both residents of Nakapelimoru Sub county in Kotido district acknowledged receipt of cattle and remained hopeful.

They lauded both local leadership and joint security forces for the swift intervention undertaken.