Army top brass check Kampala terror readiness

Senior military and police personnel yesterday carried out spot checks around potential terrorist targets in Kampala City’s business district following the UK government’s weekend terror warning.

Military Police Commander Brig Gen William Bainomugisha interacts with security operatives in Kampala. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA.

Military police commandant, Brig William Bainomugisha joined the commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police Stephen Tanui as he led counterterrorism and intelligence officers on a security-readiness assessment inside the busy and usually congested Kikuubo trading centre.

“Why are we here today? We are here to tell you people of Kikuubo to be alert. Be vigilant. This is a crowded area. We call all of you to be vigilant on security matters,” Mr Tanui said yesterday.

Military Police Commander Brig Gen William Bainomugisha addresses traders and other security bosses in Kikuubo, Kampala on July 3, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

On Sunday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office posted a terror alert online, warning that unnamed terrorists are likely to try to carry out indiscriminate attacks in Uganda, or to target places frequented by foreign nationals.

The alert advised the country’s nationals to avoid crowded places, government buildings and places of entertainment which could be targeted.

The officer-in-charge of Nakasero Police Station, Mr Bosco Ambayo, leads a team of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers during a patrol of Central Kampala Business District on July 3, 2023. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Although Uganda hasn’t issued its own terror alert, the country’s security services have stepped up vigilance and increased surveillance by uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

Mr Tanui told the business community in Kikuubo, the main wholesale trading hub in Kampala, to be on the look-out for any suspicious persons and items which should be reported to security agencies at the first opportunity.

“I see everyone entering this area with luggage. You should check it. A person who enters a shop should also be checked,” Mr Tanui said.

Security in Kampala has been tightened following a terror alert issued by the United Kingdom on July 2, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA.

Mr Tanui said the police would reinforce private security guards in Kikuubo and ensure that Canine Unit’s bomb-sniffing dogs sweep through the area for hidden explosives each day before the traders open for work.

“I want you people in Kikuubo to cooperate with us. If you see anything, share with us or your leaders so that no harm affects us,” Brig Bainomugisha said.

Security personnel at the UMA Show Grounds entrance on July 3, 2023. Top security officials have called for increased vigilance following a terror alert issued by the UK. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Yesterday, the chairman of Uganda Private Security Association, Mr Grace Matsiko said the police has written to them advising that they strengthen security at premises they protect.

“The police sent us an advisory. In security, an advisory isn’t taken lightly. We took it as an alert,” Mr Matsiko said.

He said the association’s members have informed all personnel of the heightened terror threat level, resulting in extra vigilance.