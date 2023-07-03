Terror alert: Police urge Ugandans to be watchful

After the UK embassy issued a warning statement to UK citizens in Uganda about terrorism, the police asked all citizens to be watchful of any suspicious people.

The embassy urged people to avoid public places like bars, banks, markets, restaurants and public gatherings like churches and police stations and government premises.

The warning has bred fears among Ugandans because a similar warning in 2021 was followed by bomb attacks at CPS and Parliamentary Avenue in which four people died and 33 were injured.

“The police take such warnings very seriously but unfortunately, they are usually not so deep and particular about the target places. For instance, there are over 1,600 police stations and about 500 markets in the country,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said on Monday.

He added: “We usually ask the people that give us the warnings to be detailed in their warning so that we strengthen our security in such targeted places but if they just leave the warning hanging, it becomes hard to monitor all the places. We do not under look any news about national security.”

Mr Enanga noted that Uganda has been safe and secure despite the recent ADF attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese where over 40 students were killed.

He remarked that every Ugandan has the mandate and responsibility to fight terrorism. He warned that Ugandans should not rent out houses to suspicious people. He also urged people to watch out for any suspicious people at events and buildings.

“We call upon the public to be aware and watchful of people using recording equipment like cameras, phones and other gadgets. Please also take an interest in situations where you see people taking notes and drawing sketches,” Mr Enanga said.

In the same development, the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) last week held an operation in Kiboga in Ttondo Nsala parish where three suspected ADF rebels were killed in a gunfire exchange. One gun and 25 bullets were recovered from the ADF hideout.