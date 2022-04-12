Arrow Boys want old pay before new fight

A section of former Arrow Boys militia, who helped ward off the Lord’s Resistance Army from Teso Sub-region in early 2000s, have expressed mixed reactions over the proposed deployment at the districts bordering Karamoja.

The remarks were made during a meeting chaired by Capt Mike Mukula, the militia’s former chairperson, who is also the NRM vice chairperson for eastern region, and Mr Musa Ecweru, a former commander of the Arrow Boys and also the State minister for Works on Friday in Kapelebyong District and on Saturday in Katakwi District.

The arrow boys demanded for clarification on the unpaid pledges before some of them could reconsider receiving guns to protect the communities in areas of Kapelebyong, Katakwi, Kumi and Bukedea.

Mr Alfred Okello, a former Arrow Boy and resident of Obalanga Sub-county, Kapelebyong, said pledges such as tractors and payments have never been cleared.

“I have no problem with carrying an AK-47 rifle. All we need are good terms,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Charles Okitoi, another former Arrow Boy, and resident of Okungur Sub-county in Kapelebyong, said: “We know where the warriors pass and the roots they use. It is only guns we need and for a shorter period of time, every warrior who risks stepping into the border points will have his life terminated.”

Last week, suspected warriors attacked areas of Kapelebyong, forcing locals to flee their homes.

Capt Mukula said Arrow Boys have agreed to work under the UPDF in order to safeguard areas around the border points.

He said the matter was going to be tabled to the UPDF commander for consideration, adding that the matter surrounding the pledges for Arrow Boys’ work in fighting Kony in 2003 and 2004 was being worked on.

Mr Mukula added that President Museveni is in the know of their engagement and soon the call for the guns shall be granted, but the operations will be under the army command.