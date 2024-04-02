Arua City MP in hotel brawl over woman

Police in Arua District are investigating how Ayivu West MP John Lematia got involved in a bar brawl on Easter Sunday.

The fight reportedly ensued after Mr Jimmy Ariko, who claims to have been in courtship with a woman for about eight years, allegedly found her in the MP’s company.

We have withheld the name of the 25-year-old lady that police named in the love triangle because we had not spoken to her by press time.

Mr Ariko, a technician, had allegedly gone to one of the hotels in Arua to rectify a DSTV connection error.

“At around 4 pm, as I was going about with my work, I saw a vehicle being driven by John Lematia and later saw my girlfriend emerging out of it. I was shocked but approached her and I asked where she was going with the MP yet she had spent the evening with me,” Mr Ariko stated.

He continued: “I reminded Lematia that he is a responsible person and is supposed to live an exemplary life and not to get entangled in other people’s affairs. It was at this point that he jumped to box me, but I never responded.’’

When contacted to respond to the statements, Mr Lematia said: “I am still in a meeting with catechists. I would have liked to talk at length about it. Maybe I will call you later.” He hadn’t called back by press time yesterday.

After the scuffle, the two rushed to report the incident to the central police station at Odumi where each claimed to have a relationship with the said lady.