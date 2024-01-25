Arua couple burnt to death in house fire

When Lillian Anguezaru married Emmanuel Adima, they planned to live as family in Arua City.

They hoped to live a better life in a family with children after building a permanent home, per close friends. The couple lived happily during courtship.

And on January 23, the couple woke up well to do their home chores and business during the day. Upon return home, tragedy befell them at 11:30 pm when fire broke out as they went to sleep.

The incident in which the couple was burnt to death happened at Okuazaku Cell in Arivu Ward in Ayivu East Division, Arua City.

Police have since identified the deceased as 20-year-old Lillian Anguezaru Fungaro and her 30-year-old husband Emmanuel Adima.

“When the fire crew rushed to the scene to save the situation, they found that the fire was in a residential house and had already burnt his wife to death,” West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Angucia told Monitor.

“She had been burnt beyond recognition. Adima was left in critical condition after sustaining serious burns all over the body. He unfortunately passed on Wednesday evening,” authorities said.

A neighbor to the deceased revealed that attempts by locals to tame the fire failed “because it was escalated by petrol kept in the ill-fated house.”

Police preliminary investigations indicate that Adima was dealing in illegal fuel from neighbouring DR Congo. Apparently, he lit a matchbox near the fuel containers which burst into flames.

The fire was later extinguished by the police fire brigade crew amid severe damage to the building and the properties.