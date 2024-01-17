Arua finally installs solar streetlights 

The once-dark streets of Avenue and Pajulu roads in Arua City have finally been lit after the installation of solar equipment.

For years, these streets were dark and had become a den for wrong elements who were taking advantage of the situation to waylay road users.

Drivers and riders also grappled with poor visibility.

But since early January, these two streets are now well-lit at night with solar lights installed.

On November 15, 2023, Daily Monitor reported how the dark streets had become a den for wrong elements.

On Monday, Ms Janet Ajidiru, a resident of Nsambia North in Central Division, said: “Whenever the lights beam at night, I feel relieved and joyous because some of the areas have been dangerous dark spots. In March last year, some thieves robbed me of Shs50,000 as I returned home at night.”

She asked officials to install lights on Nebbi-Pakwach highway, Mvara-Oluko Road, and Onduparaka Road, among others.

Mr Salim Anguzu, a resident of Onduparaka in Ayivu West Division, said: “We need these lights properly maintained. Even the old ones that are not working should be repaired.”

“We cannot continue to have a dark city at night,” he added.

He said there was a need for the improvement in visibility for road users at night by installing more street lights on unlit streets and other areas.

Mr Cornelius Jobile, the deputy city clerk for Arua, said 100 street lights were purchased at the cost of Shs678 million with each costing Shs6.7 million.

The project was funded by the World Bank.

He said their next target is Weatherhead Park Lane where the presidential lodge is located.

Mr Rashid Oshino, the secretary for security in the city, said they approved Shs50 million for streetlights in the 2021/2022 financial year but they were not fixed or repaired by the end of that period.

The Arua City Mayor, Mr Sam Wadri, said: “This will help in fighting insecurity because the thugs have been ambushing people on the way by hiding in the dark corners. We shall go to other streets within the city slowly.”