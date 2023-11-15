Arua residents decry lack of street lights





Residents of Arua City have asked authorities to install street lights in the area to help fight insecurity.

Areas around Ewuata, and Arua-Nebbi-Pakwach road that lead to the city centre lack street lights, which exposes residents to gang attacks.

“In August, while I was returning home at about 10pm, I was waylaid by a group of criminals who stole my phone, laptop and money. If the street was lit, people would have come to my rescue,” Mr Albert Acidri, a resident of Awindiri ward, said last week.

The city relies on street lights on Idi Amin, Lemerijoa, School and Enyau roads, and part of the streets leading to Anyafio which were installed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development projects .

Ms Alba Tiko, another resident, said women returning from markets have also been victims to robbers.

“We have been robbed and beaten by boys who waylay people. Street lights should be given priority because we have suffered enough,” Ms Tiko said.

She said the lights help pedestrians find safe crossing points and sense potential night hazards.

“Some of the accidents that happen at night are because of darkness. When a street is well lit, accidents can be reduced and it also beautifies the place,” Ms Tiko added.

According to city authorities, some of the street lights have been vandalised and their batteries stolen. Other batteries have since malfunctioned due to excessive heat.

During a meeting last year, Mr Sam Nyakua, a city official, said they had allocated Shs39 million to repair the street lights.

The secretary for security in the city, Mr Rashid Oshino, said they approved Shs50 million for streetlights in the last financial year but the streetlights are yet to be fixed or repaired.

“A total of Shs600m had been allocated for road maintenance and street lighting in the financial year 2021/2022 under Uganda Road Fund. But to date, there are no street lights,” he said.

However, the city clerk, Mr Paul Batanda, said they received the funds and used some for fixing street lighting.