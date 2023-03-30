Assault charges slapped on iron sheets protesters

Police have preferred charges of inciting violence and assault against 11 activists who were arrested in downtown Kampala for protesting over the delayed prosecution of ministers and MPs implicated in the iron sheets scandal.

The charge of assault is in connection with a physical confrontation between the protesters, who belong to Torture Survivors Movement UG, and a police officer, Assitant Superitendant of Police Flavia Musimenta.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango yesterday said the activists, who are currently detained at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala, assaulted and injured ASP Musimenta.

“Right now, we are recording statements from witnesses who saw rioters assaulting our police officer. As soon as we are done with this, the file will be taken to the Resident State Attorney for legal advice,” he said.

The activists were calling on the government to deliver justice to the vulnerable people of Karamoja, who were the intended beneficiaries of the iron sheets.

Mr Onyango said of the 11 suspects, three appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday and were remanded to Luzira prison up to April 12.

Detectives at CPS are handling the two cases jointly, and the remaining suspects will be produced before court, according to police.

Following the diversion of iron sheets, President Museveni set up a multi-agency team to investigate the suspects and charge them criminally if found guilty.

The three categories comprising the technical team from the Office of the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament and ministers have already recorded their statements at the Criminal Investigations Directorate in Kibuli, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, on Monday said detectives at CID were given 14 days to record statements from the suspects and a file would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and charges sanctioned.

“The case file will be taken to the DPP for perusal. It is the DPP who will determine who should be charged with what offence or who shouldn’t be charged,” Mr Enanga said on Monday.

Mr Enanga said some leaders, who irregularly received the iron sheets, directed the detectives to the location of the iron sheets, and the police recovered them.