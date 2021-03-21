Authorities bitter as contractor delays to complete Masaka Market

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Masaka City authorities have raised a red flag over the delayed completion of Masaka Central Market whose construction started nearly three years ago.

The leaders claim that the contractor has failed to complete the work despite extending the deadline four times and the latest one elapses on March 31.

The market project, which is funded by African Development Bank and the Uganda government at a tune of Shs18.4b, is a joint venture between Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd.

Construction of the market commenced in February 2018, and was initially expected to be completed by February 2020, but the work is currently at about 90 per cent.

Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, the outgoing Masaka City mayor, said it is practically impossible for the contractor to complete the work by March 31 as promised.

He said the delay to complete the market has greatly affected the vendors who are currently operating in an open space where their merchandise get soaked in water whenever it rains.

“I have taken a while without hearing from the contractor, but if the work proved difficult for them, they could have alerted us so that we inform the government to see what to do,” he said during an interview on Saturday.

He noted that other market projects whose construction started at the same time have since been commissioned and wonders why the one for Masaka is behind schedule.

Masaka City Clerk, Mr John Behangane, says the earliest the contractor can finish the work is June this year.

“The contractor is currently doing plastering, plumbing and painting which take some time. As it stands now, the contractor is likely to hand over the project in June, not by end of March as anticipated,” he said.

Ms Elizabeth Nakayiza, the chairperson of the Masaka Central Market Vendors Association, said although the vendors would always propose changes in structural designs which the contractor heeded to, the delays are becoming abnormal as months are becoming years.

“It is true we proposed changes in the structural designs that suits our people, but this can’t justify the their failure to beat the deadline,” She said.

She, however, noted that the delays will not stop them from closely supervising the project and they will not hesitate to ask the contractor to re-do the work.

Ms Betty Bagundu, a vendor dealing in food stuffs, said they will stage a peaceful protest if the contractor doesn’t hand over a complete project by March 31 .

“We are running out patience and what we want is a finished new market,” she said.

Ms Jennifer Namuyangu, the state minister for local government, said she will visit Masaka at the end of this month to receive a complete project as promised by the contractor .

“It’s true the project has delayed , but I will soon go to Masaka to receive the project from contractor because that is what he promised,” the minister said in a telephone interview.

Eng. Ezra Kiyingi , an engineer with Multiplex Ltd declined to comment on the matter while Mr Moses Ndege Bbosa ,the company managing director, did not pick repeated calls from our reporter.

While inspecting the project last year, Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, said if the contractor fails to beat the deadline, they will have no option, but to cut the contractor’s money.

“ … Government will have no option, but to cut the contractor's payments which may cost him about Shs10 million each day he will take before completing the job. I am tired of stories, what I need now is to have the market complete and I invite the President to commission it,” the minister said.

The new market, once complete, is expected to have working space for more than 2,000 vendors, which is twice the number that was previously working at the old market.

It will also have an agro-processing facility, stalls, lock-ups, shops, cold rooms, restaurants, a parking yard and loading and off loading areas. It will also have drainage ways, solid waste bays, firefighting facilities, washrooms and banking halls among other facilities.

The market sits on a 2.5 acre-piece of land between Elgin and Edward Avenue streets.

Other redeveloped markets across the country include; Jinja Central Market, Wandegeya, Busega Market, Mpanga Market in Fort Portal, Lira Market and Mbale Market. Others still under construction are in the urban centres of Busia, Arua, Soroti, Lugazi, Moroto, Entebbe, Mbarara, Tororo, Kasese and Kitgum.