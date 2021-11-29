Aviation police officer dies in suspected suicide 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Police have been experiencing several incidents of suspected suicide especially among junior officers. 
  • A research by Makerere University experts indicate that their level of stress is high and they need to be treated.

A police constable attached to the Aviation Police has been found dead in what detectives suspect to be a suicide incident at the police barracks in Entebbe. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.