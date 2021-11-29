Aviation police officer dies in suspected suicide 

A police constable attached to the Aviation Police has been found dead in what detectives suspect to be a suicide incident at the police barracks in Entebbe.

The deceased, PC Bosco Mwaka Nyeko, is said to have left a suicide note for his mother. The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Oweyisigyire said the deceased's body was found on Monday morning with a bullet wound on the head.

"There was a bullet wound through the chin to the skull. The deceased's body has been taken to the City Mortuary in Kampala City for a post mortem," Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

Police have forwarded the suicide note to the Forensic Directorate to investigate its authenticity.