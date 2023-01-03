Babalanda orders RDCs to support Museveni activities

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, has directed resident district/ city commissioners and their deputies to support the NRM national chairperson, President Museveni, in mobilisation activities across the country.

In her December 28 letter, Ms Babalanda explained that it is the role of the RDCs and city commissioners to help in implementing the NRM Manifesto and party core principles.

“You are aware that we are serving under the NRM government and our appointing authority also doubles as the national chairperson of the NRM,” she wrote.

“We, therefore, need to support the activities of this office that are implemented in your districts. These include mobilisation of masses to participate in development programmes aimed at boosting their income, reminding the people of the four core principles of the NRM and assessing implementation of the party manifesto,” she noted.

Ms Babalanda also directed RDCs/RCCs to amplify messages that change the mindset of the people, especially the youth, to participate in government poverty eradication programmes such as Emyooga, PDM and Youth Livelihood.

In addition, she directed them to use media platforms to amplify the HIV/Aids messages in order to achieve the presidential initiative to end Aids by 2030.

Ms Babalanda requested the RDCs to introduce the NRM office teams to members of the security committees of their respective districts for the purpose of coordination and to avoid impersonation by subversive elements.

In an interview, Ms Babalanda confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“I want the RDCs and RCCs to know that the President is the national chairperson of the NRM party, so we should work together as a team regardless of the many challenges,” she said.

However, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, said these kinds of directives shall keep RDCs and RCCs at loggerheads with elected leaders and misguided directives to security organs.

“She’s confirming the gross abuse of public office of the RDCs who constitutionally are civil servants but practically partisan regime functionaries,” Mr Mpuuga said.

“It’s this patronage system that has drained the country of critical resources to finance public goods, and instead finance public burdens,” he added.

Mr Mpuuga further said government programmes such as Parish Development Model will suffer a stillbirth.