Baby torture case: Mother convicted on own guilty plea

The Luweero Grade One Magistrate’s Court has convicted a mother on her own guilty plea for subjecting her two-year-old baby to cruel, inhuman treatment and bodily harm in breach of Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

Dorothy Nabulime, a resident of Busula A Village, Katikamu Sub-county in Luweero District, appeared before magistrate John Paul Obuya yesterday.

Ms Peace Bashabe, the district chief state attorney, September 6 told court that Nabulime between May and September mistreated the child despite intervention from her neighbours and local council authorities.

“The neighbours got concerned after observing her cruel actions against the baby. She also received a warning from the Local Council office at Busula. The office advised residents to capture the evidence on video and forward it to higher authorities in case the suspect failed to honour the earlier warnings,” Ms Bashabe said.

A medical examination report revealed that the child sustained bodily injuries, while Nabulime was found to be of sound mental status.

Nabulime confessed to all the charges before court and asked for forgiveness before breaking down.

Prosecution asked for a deterrent punishment to act as a warning to other culprits. “A mother is expected to be the first person to protect the child from any harm but your behaviour was different when you chose to harm and mistreat the baby,” the prosecution stated. Nabulime pleaded for a lenient punishment so that she could take care of her baby.

The court will deliver the sentence next Tuesday.

Police arrested the convict last weekend after a video of her beating the baby went viral across social media platforms.

The victim was handed over to a childcare centre in Luweero for temporary custody.

Ms Joyce Namigadde, the district probation officer, said the baby’s health is back to normal and he would be resettled according to guidelines that ensure protection of children’s lives.