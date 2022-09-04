Toddler in torture video undergoes rehabilitation, mother arrested

Authorities in Luweero District have rescued a two-year-old toddler recently filmed being brutalized by her mother, and taken her to a childcare centre where she is receiving medical attention.

The video captured from Busula A in Katikamu Sub County in Luweero District, Saturday went viral on social media prompting district authorities to take action.

Luweero District Probation Officer, Ms Joyce Namigadde, on Sunday disclosed that her office in coordination with the Child and Family Protection Unit of the Uganda Police Force, rushed the child to a medical facility for checkup and treatment, after she showed signs of torture and poor health.

“The baby is now in safe hands and undergoing treatment. We have temporarily relocated the baby to a Childcare facility in Luweero District. She will be handed over to a relative willing to safely take care of her,” she said in an interview.

The Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Living Twezagye, on Sunday confirmed that the suspect identified as Deborah Nabulime, 22, is under their custody at Luweero Central Police Station.

Deborah Nabulime was arrested on Saturday after a video in which she was captured torturing a two-year-old toddler was shared widely. PHOTO | COURTESY

“Our officers visited the area at Busula A in Katikamu Sub County and arrested the suspect after receiving information that the video that was circulating on social media was captured at Busula in Luweero. The police investigation team is still in the field to dig out more information,” he said.

Mr Edward Lutwama, the LCI Chairperson of Busula A village in an interview said, although the residents revealed that the suspect had been torturing the baby quite often, his office has no official record about the torture.

“I just had a rumor that Ms Nabulime was torturing the baby on the day she was arrested on Saturday. It is unfortunate that we live in a society where everybody minds their own business at the expense of life threatening incidents,” he said in an interview.

The Luweero District Probation Office has registered 14 child torture cases between May and August 2022. Ms Namigadde noted that cases involving domestic violence are on the increase in the district.