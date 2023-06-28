Bagaya clan seeks Shs1b for King Oyo coronation anniversary

The Abagaya Clan who have been chose to spearhead this year’s coronation anniversary for the king of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, will need to raise Shs1 billion to make the event a success.

King Oyo will marking 28 years on the throne on September 12, which he took on at the age of four following the death of his dad in 1995.

Mr Thomas Kakuru the publicity secretary for the Abagaya Clan said the preparations have already started with some activities which include Masaza football matches, bicycle racing, among others.

Other planned activities include showcasing traditional cultures, a tourism expo, health camps and an agricultural trade show.

“Our budget is about Shs1 billion which we intend to raise before the day of Empanga and we shall be targeting to host 10,000 guests. We decided to start early to mobilize resources to be able to fund all planned activities. We have one month of Empango activities,” he said.

The deputy Prime Minister, Ms Harriet Nyakake who is also in charge of culture, clan and mobilization, said the Bagaya were selected out of hundreds of others to lead this year’s Empango, following the king’s visit to the clan last year.