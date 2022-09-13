Oyo celebrates 27 years on throne, calls for unity

The King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has asked his subjects to remain united and work together to develop the kingdom.

“I welcome all the subjects to work with us to build our land. I also welcome support from the central government and other partners,” King Oyo said during his 27th coronation anniversary at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City yesterday.

The Omukama also directed the kingdom prime minister, Mr Steven Kiyingi, to implement his 25-year development plan.

“I started a youth centre in Muchwa (kingdom administrative headquarters) so that our youth can learn vocational skills to help them create jobs. We shall continue supporting it, and in the near future, the kingdom will establish a youth skilling and incubation centre in districts across Tooro,” King Oyo said.

He also advised his subjects to take advantage of his demonstration farm and learn how to utilise their land to improve their household income.

On farming

“We want to start teaching our people how to use their small pieces of land so that they can generate more income, I have a demonstration farm and I appeal to all my subjects to visit it and learn,” King Oyo said.

In his remarks, Mr Kiyingi called for partnership with companies and individuals to enhance the kingdom’s development.

Earlier, during the church service, Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Rwenzori Diocese warned people against going to court over the appointment of the new kingdom premier, and instead called for dialogue.

“As a Church, we welcome the new prime minister. We know the kingdom constitution was suspended and it is under review. We want it to be reviewed with urgency so that issues surrounding our kingdom are addressed and we live in a peaceful kingdom. Let the new premier do his work as the constitution is being reviewed,” Bishop Kisembo said.

The bishop’s remarks came after a section of clan heads boycotted the Empango celebrations, and are planning to take legal action after King Oyo declined to respond to their September 4 petition asking him to reverse the appointment of Mr Kiyingi.

Mr Kiyingi was appointed following the resignation of Mr Bernard Tungwako last month.