Bagwere to elect cultural head this month 

The election of a new Bugwere cultural institution leader is scheduled for May 24 at Ssaza grounds in Budaka Town Council in Budaka District.

Mr Joshua Wilber Musimami, a teacher, and Mr Geoffrey Wayabire, a son of the late cultural leader, John Wayabire, are contesting for the throne.

The late Wayabire succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7, 2020.

Mr Tom Mbulambeli, the secretary general of the institution, at the weekend presented the election roadmap, which the cultural council approved.

According to the roadmap, the cultural council will sit and approve the members of the electoral commission today.

“On May 4, verification of names will be conducted, and between May 5 and 6, candidates will pick nomination forms and return them from May 7 to 8, and May 24 will be the official polling day,” Mr Mbulambeli said.

Mr Musimami,53, a resident of Kasodo Sub-county in Pallisa District, promised to spearhead the fight against poverty if elected.

“The Bagwere have undergone a lot of suffering and need a leader who will stand amid these challenges and look for solutions,” Mr Musimami said.

Mr Wayabire said he is ready to start from where his father ended.

“My father had initiated a number of projects which need someone capable of revamping them because others were on takeoff stage,” he said.

Mr Arthur Wako Mboizi, the Budaka County MP, urged the contestants to be accommodative.

“We want a leader who will help foster unity and drive development. He should measure up to the leadership requirements,” he said.

Residents told Daily Monitor that clan heads should elect a person who is able to continue Wayabire’s legacy.

“The late [Wayabire] was an exemplary leader and I hope the right person will be picked ,” Mr Juma Kirya said.

There have been several claimants for the throne, among them lsamuka Mubala Kintu from Balalaka clan and prince Nelson Mulabi Kamba Kidandaire IV from the purported Balangira clan.

About institution