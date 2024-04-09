Band members accused of heckling Museveni released

A group of eight members of the Crane Performers Group, who were arrested on April 6 for allegedly interrupting President Museveni as he was delivering a speech at the marriage anniversary of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi have been released, police said.

Mr Mbabazi celebrated 50 years of his marriage to Jacqueline Mbabazi on April 6 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking to this publication April 8, the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP), Mr Luke Owoyesigire, confirmed the release.

“All the people who were brought into custody by the Special Forces Command (SFC) were released on Saturday. We don’t have any of the suspects in custody, the day they were brought in is the day they were released,” Mr Luke said.

Mr Owoyesigire, however, referred us to the spokesperson of the SFC, Maj Jimmy Omara, for more information. But Maj Omara denied having any briefs about the alleged incident.

“I have not got any briefs about the alleged incident. I read about it in the media earlier today. I am yet to get details of the incident if at all it happened as it is being alleged,” Maj Omara said.

As President Museveni was addressing Mr Mbabazi’s guests at around 11pm, eight Crane Performers allegedly told him off in Runyankole for over speaking.

The words in Runyankole, according to security sources, were Rutabandana waturusya rugahamuzindaro loosely translated as “over speaker, we are tired, leave the microphone”. Senior security sources said the voices shocked the audience.

As everyone was wondering who were responsible, Lt Tonny Komakech, a Special Forces Command (SFC) member, said he had seen the Crane Performers disrespecting the Fountain of Honour.

According to sources, immediately, security rounded up Crane Performers as suspects including the group’s director Gordon Kayovu.

Other members arrested and taken to Kampala Central Police Station included Edward Tugume, David Muvunyi, Walter Oleng, Simon Bebwa, Paul Ruduli, and Tonny Okello.

A case file on reference CPS K’LA CRB 614/2024 was opened and charges of insulting the person of the President were preferred against the suspects.