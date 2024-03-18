Be a beacon of peace, bishop tells Lango paramount chief

Bishop Julius Ceaser Nina of West Lango Diocese has urged the newly-elected paramount chief of Lango, Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, to advocate for peace.

“We are much aware that it’s God who has chosen you to lead his people, but He elected you at a very difficult moment when there is disunity and hatred in Lango. Some people are witchdoctors; prostitution is rampant and people engage in irresponsible consumption of alcohol, advocate for peace and unity,” Bishop Nina said.

He made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony for Dr Okune at Ibuje All Saints Church, Ibuje Town Council in Apac District last week.

The bishop also spoke about domestic violence in the Lango Sub-region. He said some believers are hypocrites because they beat their spouses.

“Some believers forgive with words from their mouths, but [their actions are contrary],” he said, urging the paramount chief-elect to be an agent of change.

“The God who elected you will stand with you like He did to Moses and will deliver you, and all your subjects to the promised land,” the servant of God added.

Dr Okune said he would not allow himself to be used for selfish interests.

“I will not engage in any useless conflict and will not be a party to any land dispute,” he said.

Can Richard Ogwang Odyero, the adviser of the bishop of West Lango Diocese, said for Lango to elect the son of Ibuje as paramount chief, it means God loves Ibuje.

In November, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund will be sworn in as the paramount chief of Lango. He was elected to the position on March 1, 2024.

He contested with Dr Dan Okello, a former lecturer of Makerere University, and won the poll with 1,692 votes against Dr Okello’s 139 votes.

The newly-elected traditional leader has a huge task of stopping defilement, child marriages, teenage pregnancy, land wrangles and domestic violence in his community

Earlier,Dr Okune said his vision is to uplift Lango as a united, peaceful, prosperous community admired and emulated by other cultures.

“I commit to restore and uphold the prestige and dignity of Lango Cultural Institution and our visibility in everyday life,” Dr Odongo said.

He added that his administration would ensure culture-centred participatory governance of the cultural institution, its organs, clans, and sub-clans that permeate down to family stability.