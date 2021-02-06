Be proud of peace you enjoy, Gen Katumba tells Ugandans

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has called upon Ugandans to keep peace and avoid violence in this post-elections period which has allegedly been marred by calls for protests after President Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14 polls.

“Peace is very important in a country like Uganda. We are lucky that we have never had an incident necessitating external peacekeepers, the UPDF has managed every situation to ensure our country remains peaceful. I ask you to be proud of that and keep it that way,” he said.

Gen Katumba made the remarks while commissioning a theatre at Bukasa Health Centre 4 in Kalangala District on Friday in celebration of the 40th Tarehe Sita.

“Peace concerns not only officers in uniform but every Ugandan. We all know that in the past, people used to fear moving around but now you can move freely with the soldiers. Peace is important because it’s the key to everything, when there is peace, you work and do all you want, so let’s keep peace in our country,” he said.

Gen Katumba said there is a need to cater for medical officer’s welfare on islands in order to keep them motivated at their jobs.

“On the islands, it’s like we are isolated unlike those in the city. It therefore requires one to have the equipment and to be motivated to work in the prevailing environment,” he said.

The health centre in-charge Mr Ronald Mukasa said they face challenges in delivering services, especially to expectant mothers due to transportation means between the islands.

“This facility serves almost 18,000 people that it can reach, it would be for the whole of Kyamuswa County but due to the lack of quick water transport means, we cannot reach all the people,” he said.

