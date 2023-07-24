Besigye: Let’s finish the work Kyanjo left behind

Opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday rallied forces for a collective approach in defeating the ruling regime, saying it was one of the aspirations of former legislator Hussein Kyanjo.

Dr Besigye told mourners during Kyanjo’s burial at Ntuuma Village, Bukomansimbi District that the forces must not wait for 2026 elections to fight the ruling party.

“I am no longer interested in waiting for elections in 2026 because you already know what the man [President Museveni] has prepared for us. We must attack our target from a common front and those who die, die and those who recover, they recover,” he told the mourners.

“You are already aware of what is happening including the recent events at the FDC party where I was a leader. What is happening now calls for a common front. I already informed my colleagues that we should join and fight a common front. We should not wait for 2026. This idea that I’m FDC, blue, yellow or red should be dropped. We should fulfill the cause that Kyanjo fought and died before achieving,” Dr Besigye added.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, who praised the deceased politician for selflessly taking him through the Parliament procedures as a young legislator, also re-echoed that the cause Kyanjo stood for should not be betrayed.

“Kyanjo has stood the test of a man who never hid from the truth, believed in justice and never sought revenge. This is the reason why even those we suspect to be evil and have wounded the nation are saddened by the death of Kyanjo. This is the message that my brother Kizza Besigye is talking about,” Mr Mpuuga told mourners.

Mr Fred Nyenje Kayiira, the Bukomansimbi District chairperson, described Kyanjo as a man who did not wait for numbers in support of a just cause.

Leaders from Kyanjo’s party also praised the late.

“Kyanjo, who belonged to the Justice Forum (JEEMA) political party, possibly crossed the bar of ordinary politicians. He defended the truth and was always quick to point out the many injustices against the people of Uganda,” Mr Muhammad Katerega, the JEEMA party Secretary General and resident of Ntuuma Village, said.

The JEEMA party president and Bugiri Municipality MP, Mr Asuman Basalirwa, praised Kyanjo for his political mentorship at a time when the Opposition political parties in Uganda were struggling.

“Kyanjo, unlike many other politicians, despite the harsh political terrain in the country, chose to practice diplomacy and civility. Even when he clearly knew that his ill health was probably a result of suspected poisoning, he stopped us from talking about it. These are among the many principles that Kyanjo played differently,” he said.

Other politicians at the burial were Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.

State minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, who represented the government, praised Kyanjo for his respect for other people’s rights.

“Kyanjo offered to lead through the different Parliament departments and counselled me on many important values that I still cherish as a leader,” he said.

His son, Faruk Hussein Kyanjo, lauded the many friends and relatives who stood with the family when Kyanjo fought for his life.

“We still need you as a family. In his time as a politician and citizen of Uganda, he could have crossed your path and possibly wronged you. Our appeal as a family is that you forgive our father and the family,” he said.

Kabaka Mutebi condoles with family;

In his message delivered by the Buganda Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister, Hajj Abas Kawaase, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi praised Kyanjo for his dedicated service to his people as Member of Parliament and the support he rendered to the Buganda Kingdom.

“We condole with the family and friends at this trying moment. Kyanjo was a dedicated servant and always stood his ground. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Kabaka’s message read in part.

Background

Kyanjo, who represented Makindye West as Member of Parliament for two consecutive terms between 2006 and 2016, was born in Ntuuma Village, Bukomansimbi District in 1960.

In 2014, while still serving as an MP, Kyanjo got health complications that disabled his ability to speak. The health complication was later diagnosed to be Dystonia at a hospital in Dubai.