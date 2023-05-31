Bickering, power struggles among NUP councilors as Wakiso passes budget  

Wakiso District Councilors turned rowdy on Tuesday prior to the discussion and approval of the budget for financial year 2023/2024 in a meeting held at the district headquarters.

This followed allegations that there is a clique of councilors led by the district Speaker, Mr Nasif Najja, which was bribed to pass the budget before scrutinisation by all the members.

"They selected a group of 14 people and hid somewhere in Wakiso town to make decisions on our behalf yet we came to discuss matters binding for all," Mr Silas Kasaato who led the Councilors trying to turn down the Council meeting said.

Mr Isaac Mayira, Deputy Speaker, Wakiso District, said he got misunderstandings with his boss who instead decided to close his office. "Let him come out and apologise to the people. He closed my office yet I used to guide him on some issues. Greedy people become inhumane after assuming big offices, they become selfish and abandon the principles of their political party that pushed them to those positions," he said.

Mr Fred Kakooza, NUP Chief Whip for Wakiso District said they regret voting some NUP leaders. "We have been ashamed because Wakiso has the biggest group of NUP Councilors in Uganda. As the president of the Councilors in the opposition, I condemn such acts. We are now regretting why we voted such people," he stated.

Ms Milly Nattembo, Kira Division Councilor who claims to have seen the group of Councilors who are said to have been bribed said this is not the first time. "This time we got information early and we caught them ready-handed where they were having a private meeting but this is not the first time and we condemn such acts."

Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the district chairperson calmed the angry councilors and advised them on an appropriate way to express their dissatisfaction.

"We are here at the council where you have all the authority as councilors, practice for your rights through legal and appropriate means. No one should stop you from having your grievances raised but do it appropriately. It is only and only at that level where your grievances are not addressed that you act,” he said, promising to organise a retreat for all the councilors before the end of the current financial year to express themselves.

"Let the issue be investigated (allegations about the Speaker engaging in bribery) and we find out the truth. We want leaders who work together," he added.

Mr Alfred Malinga, district Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) advised that it is not lawful for Honourable Councilors to stop the Speaker from chairing the meeting when it has already commenced.

"He must be given an opportunity to answer. Let us follow the law because you cannot tell the Speaker to step aside when he has already started the meeting," he advised.

Ms Betinah Nantege, the Wakiso District Vice Chairperson, said the coming financial year's budget has focused on essential areas like water, roads, health facilities and schools. "It has basically focused on developmental issues."

The Wakiso District budget for FY 2023/2024 is Shs99 billion with wages taking the lion's share of Shs48 billion, making 50 percent of the whole budget. Recurrent expenditure followed with Shs38.7 billion (39.3 percent) and development taking at Shs10.7 billion (10.7 percent).

In the development sector, education was given the first priority after being allocated Shs39.5 billion. The Health sector will also be strengthened with Shs17.8 billion while Shs7.6 billion was reserved for roads and Shs1.5 billion for water.