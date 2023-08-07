Bishop Mukasa picks mantle from Lwanga, Ssemogerere

Newly consecrated Kasana-Luweero Bishop Lawrence Mukasa has hailed his predecessors for laying what he called a firm foundation for the diocese before they were elevated to higher office of Kampala Archbishop.

“We are building on a firm foundation initiated by our pioneer bishop, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga (RIP), and his successor, Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere,” said Bishop Mukasa.

“Join me in prayer and work to take our diocese to its heights,” he added in his inaugural speech shortly after consecration.

The late Lwanga, who is the pioneer bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, was elevated to Archbishop of Kampala in 2006, while his successor, Ssemogerere, was appointed Kampala Archbishop in 2021 after the former’s demise.

Several speakers referred to Kasana-Luweero as a model diocese. President Museveni hinted at the same in his speech that was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese, which recently celebrated 25 years since its inception in 1996, covers Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero districts in Greater Luweero.

While the area has made remarkable progress in development, it still faces many challenges of poverty, unemployment and poor infrastructure, among others.

Archbishop Ssemogerere, the main celebrant at the consecration, prayed that God, who has appointed Bishop Mukasa, superintends over his work and propels the area to economic development.

“In our times, we have often been met with many setbacks and challenges. In Kasana-Luweero, we are still struggling with poverty, human sacrifice, witchcraft, land grabbing, the HIV/Aids scourge and liberation war setbacks, among other challenges,” he said.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere hands over a mitre to Bishop Lawrence Mukasa (right) during consecration Kasana Cathedral in Luweero District on August 5, 2023. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

“But in such challenges, recognise the presence of our Lord who has chosen us and is ready to lead our way when we call upon him. The Lord who has anointed you to preside over Kasana-Luweero Diocese is going to bring glad tidings to the people of Luweero. We promise to support you,” Archbishop Ssemogerere added.

President Museveni, in his congratulatory message delivered by Ms Alupo, said the new bishop is not limited to evangelism but should join him in promoting wealth creation programmes in the area.

“Kasana-Luweero Diocese has been a model diocese in transforming the social economic status of the people in the Luweero area. This is exhibited in the schools, health facilities among other projects supported by the Church. Join me in mobilising our people under the Parish Development Model to transform livelihoods,” the President said.

He said the developments in Kasana-Luweero Diocese are evident that the bishop’s predecessors had visionary leadership and worked hard in partnership with the government to uplift people’s livelihoods.

Vice President Alupo also delivered a brand-new Land Cruiser Prado donated by the President to the new bishop.

Background

Kasana-Luweero Diocese is one of the dioceses that constitute the Roman Catholic Ecclesiastical Province of Kampala Archdiocese. The other three dioceses under the Kampala Archdiocese are Masaka, Kiyinda- Mityana and Lugazi.