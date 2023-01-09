Bishop Twinomujuni warns Christians on fake pastors, bishops

The bishop of West Ankole Diocese Johnson Twinomujuni on Sunday warned Christians against impostors in the names of pastors and bishops.

Bishop Twinomujuni said that many fraudsters are imposing themselves on God's people and many have ended up making mistakes.

The cleric was speaking at the closing of the 14th annual youth convention at Bweranyangi cathedral in Bushenyi District under the theme 'Be Wise' noting that a lot of people have been tempted by fake bishops and pastors.

“I have seen miracles in my life from the church and the ministry however each day there is a new church, pastor, and bishop coming up, so we have many fake bishops and pastors. Be firm, don't just accept anyone because they are speaking about God,” he said.

He went ahead and asked the government to intervene and distinguish between good and bad.

Rev. Geoffrey Byarugaba from Bugolobi Church of Uganda, who was the main preacher, said the young people have a big assignment in changing the present and the future of their families and communities.

"We must guard our church and our religion because God gave us wisdom and as Christians, we have obligations to fulfill.

Ms Margaret Rwebyambu the Member of Parliament (MP) Mbarara District said the government is facing several challenges in handling youth matters because of poor upbringing saying such conventions will prepare them into good and responsible citizens.