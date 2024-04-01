Bishops decry grand corruption in society

As millions of Ugandans converged at different places of worship yesterday to celebrate Easter Sunday, religious leaders took to the pulpits to denounce corruption.

The leaders said the accumulation of too much wealth within a short period of time by corrupt leaders would derail the government.

In Tororo District, the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, Samuel George Bogere Egesa, said the government needs to empower its systems to fight corruption before it’s too late.

“It is abnormal for one person to be earning Shs300m in a day when other people are performing the same duty but being paid Shs100,000 and they are in arrears,’’ he said.

“This is the highest level of corruption, which is unacceptable,” he said while delivering his sermon at St Peter’s Cathedral, Tororo.

Bishop Egesa further noted the reported tendency of treating the corrupt with kid gloves “motivates” other people to also steal money meant to improve the lives of ordinary Ugandans.

“But this can only end if the government empowers its anti-corruption systems and makes them independent to fight the vice,” he added.

The cleric cited efforts by the Bukedi Diocese to put up a Diocesan House, whose efforts, he alleged, have been frustrated by the Building Control Committee of Tororo Municipal Council.

Bishop Egesa also challenged Christians to use the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a platform to deepen their relationship with God and ensure that whatever they do does not hurt mankind.

Mbale

In Mbale City, the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, John Nandaah, said although Uganda is endowed, it is not developing at an expected pace because of rampant corruption “from the top to the bottom”.

“Corruption is eating up this nation and I wonder how it will be tackled because it is illogical for one to be employed, and within a period of three years or less, they are able to accumulate a lot of property,” he said in his Easter message at St Andrew’s Church in Mbale City.

Bishop Nandaah said people should understand that when they are given responsibility, it is for service delivery not self-enrichment, and he appealed to the entire Christian community to allow Jesus Christ to be raised in their lives to serve humanity.

He also decried the increasing levels of domestic violence in homes in Bugisu Sub-region, saying it is to blame for the rampant poverty.

The cleric, however, applauded the government for peace and bringing development programmes, but noted that the rich are the ones benefiting from Parish Development Model (PDM) contrary to the guidelines.

In Busoga, Christians were challenged to use the Lent period for forgiveness and embrace the resurrection of Jesus Christ to renew and resurrect values of integrity, honesty, hard work, and parenting.

Bishop Edward Munene, the overseer of Born-Again Christians in Busoga Sub-region, says because Christ overcame adversaries, temptations, and suffering and rose again, Ugandans should not lose hope over homosexuality, corruption and lawlessness where people serve with impunity, but restore hope, renew their trust and work towards redemption.

“The resurrection of our Lord binds us to renewal and embracing good morals, and values that will put an end to impunity, corruption and poor service delivery,” he said.

At Kamuli Catholic Parish, Rev Fr Anthony Ssemadali urged Christians to use Jesus’ resurrection to renew their faith, grow trust and prayerfully overcome Western vices.

In Kanungu District, the Bishop of Kinkiizi Diocese, Dan Zoreka, appealed to Christians to renew their relationship with God and attain salvation.

“As we celebrate the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us promote love for one another and peace in our communities because even after His resurrection, Jesus told the people that gathered near there to have peace,” Bishop Zoreka said.

In Kisoro District, the Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Godfrey Mbitse, said while the Easter festival is about commemorating the redemption of Christians through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, they (Christians) should reflect on how God loved them.

In Kabale District, the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Callist Rubaramira, appealed to the Christians to accept to resurrect with Jesus Christ by accepting him as their Lord and savior.

He asked: “As you celebrate Easter, always ask yourself: What am I allowing Christ to detach from me so that I can get renewed as he resurrects?”

In Fort Portal, Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese, asked those who are serving in different offices to serve other people with justice and resist all forms of corruption.

“We need to bear witness in all places we work or serve such as families, government offices, hospitals, and in communities; we need to strive to serve others with justice and resist all forms of corruption and bribery and be able to witness the Lord who is sending us to preach good news,” he said.

According to him, the resurrection of the dead gives Christians hope that the life they are living in the world is not the end and people should look beyond death.

In Kasese District, the Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese, Nason Baluku, called upon believers in Christ to use this Holy Week for repentance and reflect on their lives to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

He noted that it would be of importance if believers repent of their sins and reflect on their spiritual lives during this Holy Week, which he said will aid them to register a positive impact on their lives.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kasese, Francis Aquirinus Kibira, on his part, cautioned Christians against “wasteful expenditure”, especially during the Easter celebrations.

“You find someone going to town to spend Shs50,000 on something that is least important to your spouse or children; and then claim that you are happy.

“Why do that? If an expenditure is not in the best interest of your family, then it is not worth it; leave it!” he told congregants at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral in Kasese town.

According to him, most people tend to spend money on things that don’t matter and leave out “crucial things” which would foster socio-economic development of their families and emphasised the need for spouses to spend money only on things that they have jointly agreed to purchase.

He seized the moment to condemn “laziness” among Christians, while urging them to work hard to break the cycle of poverty within their families.

Mbarara

In Mbarara City, the Rt Rev Lambert Bainomugisha, asked Christians to use Easter celebrations as a source of hope in whatever they had been disillusioned in.

Resurrection, he preached, means that He (Jesus) is still with us even if sometimes we think He is not, and asked Christians to confide in Jesus Christ. “Jesus is the judge for the living and the dead, whether you accept it or not, but at one point you will be in front of Him to be judged,” he said.

In Gulu City, religious leaders urged Christians to return to unity and break free from the bondage of sins.

The clerics say that the trouble people face today is that they have too many barriers perpetrated by sins that stand between man and God, parents and children, husband, and family.

They argue that the wall has been created by hatred, division, oppression, and separation noting that the world can only break through this by forgiveness, loving one another, and returning to unity and solidarity.

Reading a joint Easter message at Gulu Cathedral, the Anglican Diocesan Bishop of the Northern Diocese, Godfrey Loum, said Christians should use this Easter period to tear down the walls between mankind and God, neighbours, and stop hatred and forgive one another.

The Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Betty Aol Ocan, asked Christians to help the needy during this period.

‘’If we have the poor around us, others who are in the hospital, those in prison, and orphanages like St Jude, let us take time to visit and pray and with them,’’ she said.

Arua

At Christ the King Parish Arua City, the Parish Priest, Fr Pius Yobuta, in his Easter homily said: “Let us continue to support the abandoned people in communities, the sick, the poor and those in prison because they are part of the resurrected Christ. During the fasting period, cases of theft and burglaries reduced but snatching off phones continued.’’

He added: “Let us support each other regardless of the tribe or religion. Let Christ be exemplary in our lives, and we ask for protection of the people in the Middle East where there are wars, that it should come to an end.’’

The Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese, Charles Collins Andaku, said: “People value Easter as a day for drinking alcohol, going for dances among others. But let this Easter be a source of joy and support to the needy in our communities.”

In Yumbe District, Mr Mathew Vuyaya Vuni, the Yumbe deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), urged Christians to be faithful and security conscious, adding that “faith contributes a lot to security of an area.”

He said: “Security wise, faith is the most important aspect of life. If everybody was as faithful as Jesus Christ, then, there would be no insecurity and if everybody was fighting for eternal life, then we wouldn’t have any problem with the earthly issues here.”

Fr Robert Ayiko, the curate of Yumbe Parish, said the resurrection of Jesus is a base of their belief and faith and that the Christians should resurrect with Christ.

In Apac District, Fr George Humble Opio, the parish priest of Apac Catholic Parish in Lira Diocese, asked Christians to forgive one another as Jesus Christ did to those who crucified him.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ redeems us and makes Christianity meaningful. So, we should have faith in him and always love and forgive one another,” he said while delivering his sermon on Easter Sunday.

The Way of the Cross, which was enacted by Christians from the different religious denominations, depicted Jesus’ journey, suffering, and resurrection.

At Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu, the Masaka Diocesan Bishop, Serverus Jjumba, asked the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters to stop fueling the ongoing internal wranglers in the party. “For the leaders, please sit and resolve these matters behind closed doors,” he said.

The prelate further asked Masaka City leadership to concentrate on serving city dwellers as the Members of Parliament do the same, instead of creating a rift among themselves which could eventually affect service delivery.