Secure your place in heaven, not earthly possessions- Archbishop Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rt Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has asked Christians to desist from grabbing earthly things, but instead work hard to secure a place in heaven.

Kaziimba, who was presiding over Easter Sunday Service at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero said having Jesus is sufficient because he has everything we need.

"We are grabbing earthly things. How will our end be? Make sure whatever you have, you have actually worked for it. These days, we even have church land grabbers like it is happening in Kumi District and I'm sure 99.9 percent of this congregation has land titles. We should survey our land and secure land titles but the most important thing is to secure heavenly land titles," he said.

“We are in this world, but we are not of this world. It is not bad to have money but, the way you get it matters. For the love of money is the source of evil and lack of money is also a source of money. Ensure that you are not poor. Aim at having God's favour. Have a communion with him and hope for the next land title," he added.



The Archbishop explained that when people focus their eyes on the things of the above, they lead a good life after death. He noted that all people regardless of their status, are important before the Lord.

Kaziimba also wondered why people who do the right thing are persecuted.

“Some have lost their jobs. Others are in prison because they stood by the truth and became a threat to those around them. Stand strong during vulnerability, the living God will fight for you," he said.

Ms Edith Nakalema, the head of State House Investors Protection Unit, backed the Archbishop's sermon saying, people should work hard and ensure that everything they possess is by their efforts as opposed to stealing and oppressing others.