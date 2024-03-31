Katikkiro calls for accountability on size and cost of Ugandan government

Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro (Prime Minister), Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has tasked the citizens of Uganda to focus more on demanding answers to some of the most pressing challenges including the bloated political leadership class that takes a big percentage of the taxes.

While addressing a congregation during the Easter Sunday service at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Kasana- Luweero Diocese in Luweero District, the Katikkiro castigated voters for wasting a lot of time on useless political demands instead of the pressing challenges that could be draining the country’s resources.

“We have a Parliament with more than 500 members against a population of about 40 million people. We also have an estimated two million political leaders that takeaway large sums of money in form of allowances and salaries. Very few Ugandans are raising this big challenge amid the growing discontent among the citizens. In some of the developed countries including the developing nations, there is a salary review board that ensures that wages paid meet particular standards. This is lacking in our country. You must press your Members of Parliament to answer some of these questions,” Mr Mayiga said.

“The failure to answer and possibly resolve some of these pertinent issues will widen the discontent. I don’t blame the voters when they ask for money from their respective MPs because they believe money is in Parliament including the other political jobs,” Mr Mayiga added.

Mr Mayiga rallied Ugandans to celebrate the Easter season, which is a very important day in the Christian faith calendar, by reflecting on the country’s challenges with a view of finding answers.

“We are even failing to be patient and show respect to others. I have already tasked the National Unity Party (NUP) to show restraint and respect for one another. I maintain the same voice earlier echoed,” the Katikkiro said in his brief comment about the ongoing tension among a section of the top NUP party members.

Kasana-Luweero Bishop Lawrence Mukasa in his Easter message rallied the faithful to desist from acts of selfishness because Jesus Christ symbolises love and peace for humankind.