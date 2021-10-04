Blogger Isma Olaxess remanded over offensive communication

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess, the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association, who has been on the run on offences of offensive communication and criminal libel, has today been arrested and arraigned in court.

Isma and three television presenters working for Next Media Services; Isaac Kawalya Ssemulondo alias Kays, Bryan Kennedy Waako and Williams Makuliro are accused of repeatedly attacking an artiste Mr Emmanual Ssuuna alias Omulangira Ssuuna on television.

According to the charges, the accused committed the crime on August 27, 2021 while at Sanyuka Television, Next Media Services Ltd in Kampala City.

It is alleged that they talked about Mr Ssuuna's family, his financial status and accused him of being tormented by evil spirits.

His co-accused Kays, Waako and Makuliro are already on remand after at Kitalya Prison until October 15 after they appeared in court on Friday last week.

Isma Olaxess was on the run and did not appear before court together with his co-accused, which prompted the court to issue criminal summons against him.

He was on Monday arraigned in a court session at Buganda Road Magistrate's Court presided over by Doreen Karungi who read to him the charges before remanding him until tomorrow (Tuesday) when he's expected to apply for bail.

Additional reporting by Betty Ndagire