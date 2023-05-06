Blogger Isma Olaxess shot dead - police

Renowned Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess has been shot dead, police said Saturday night.

Tusubira, the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association, popularly known as Jajja Iculi, was attacked in his car by unknown assailants near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the shooting and said detectives at Kira road division police station were investigating the 9:20pm attack that happened near the blogger's gate in Kyanja.

Photos and videos shared widely on social media on Saturday night showed an unresponsive Tusubira in a white vest covered in blood.

A statement posted on his Facebook page, Jajja Iculli1, moments after the reports seemed to confirm his shooting.

"We are saddened to inform you that Jajja Iculi has been shot. More info to come," ADMIN.

Less than 30 minutes later, another statement read: "I have lost what to tell you all lovers of Jajja Iculi but it is confirmed Jajja Iculi is no more RIP😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Police

Related Blogger Isma Olaxess remanded over offensive communication National

“The Territorial Police at Kira Road is actively investigating a tragic shooting incident that occurred today at approximately 9:20 PM in Kyanja Central Zone. It is with deep regret that we report the unfortunate demise of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, also known as Isma Olaxes, popularly known as Jajja Ichili. The incident took place while Mr Tusubilwa Ibrahim was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr Mathias Waswa,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary reports, according to police, indicate that an unidentified gunman with an SMG riffle opened fire on the vehicle in which the blogger was driving.

The blogger was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack, according to ASP Owoyesigyire.

“Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime. As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident. We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly. We will continue to update the public with relevant information as soon as it becomes available.”

Witness account

“I was in my room watching television when I heard three gunshots from that side of Isma's house because it's near our home. I immediately switched off the TV to listen very well and at that moment I heard people running and shouting outside. I peeped through the window, only to hear one of our neighbors calling us, saying Isma had been shot dead. I am really scared because a minister (Charles Okello Engola) was shot just a few days ago (May 2 by his bodyguard) in the same area. We really need Government support. They should provide us with enough security because we now don’t feel safe at all,” an eye witness said.

