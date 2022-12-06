BMK, Health ministry disagree on project

The wrangle over the timely construction of maternity health units in selected district across the north and West Nile areas by BMK, ranges on.

In a letter dated November 11, 2022, addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, the BMK family said the allegations that the construction works are still far from the completion stage are untrue.

“Depending on your architects, they said we are on 35 percent of the work done, which is not true. The work by that time was beyond because the building was on the ream beam. We also took our architects and verified that we are on 60 percent of the work,” a letter written by BMK Uganda Ltd read in part.

It adds: “Now, we have gone far because we have already done the roofing, fixing windows, doors, ceiling, pit-latrine outside, electricity and pipe work, we are on plastering.”

BMK went on to admit that there was a small delay due to Covid-19 lockdown and also increment in prices of construction materials such as cement, the reason they could not meet the deadline.

Dr Atwiine, in an earlier letter dated November 16, reminded BMK of how the timeframe to have completed construction of the maternity units had lapsed.

To that effect, she asked the contractor to value all the works done and provide a valuation report to the Health ministry.

“Reference is made to my letter dated 21 October, 2022 addressed to M/S BMK and copied to you regarding the performance of the contract for the construction of maternity units in selected districts in Uganda under Lot 6 (northern and West Nile). This is to remind you that the wind up period granted to M/S BMK ended on the 15 November, 2022,” Dr Atwiine’s letter read in part.

It adds: “As earlier communicated, this is to direct you to value all the works done by M/S BMK Uganda and provide a detailed valuation report to the Ministry of Health by November 27. The representatives of M/S Uganda requested to attend this evaluation exercise.”