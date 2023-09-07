Bobi Wine asks Biden, EU to defund Uganda

The leader of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has urged the European Union (EU) and the US government to stop funding the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the NRM government is using the funds to perpetuate oppression and violence against Ugandans.

“This is a message to the EU and the Americans, we are not asking you to remove the dictator, we are asking you to stop sponsoring the dictator,” Mr Kyagulanyi said while addressing NUP supporters at Busamaga Playgrounds in Mbale City yesterday.

He added: “This is the time to put to an end the puppets of neo-colonialism. Museveni is an agent of neo-colonialism. Museveni has turned us into slaves in our own motherland.”

The EU, in addition to medium and long-term development assistance, provides Uganda with humanitarian aid through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) to the government.

In 2022, the EU allocated €34m (Shs135b) in humanitarian aid to Uganda. Since 2017, the EU has supported humanitarian action in Uganda with more than €240m (Shs956b) in funding.

When contacted, the Press and Information Officer at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, Mr Emmanuel Gyezaho, said there is a process the organisation follows when responding to comments made by leaders.

“Send an email because we need to contextualise the comments before we respond,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, and Mr Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre and government spokesperson, were futile as the former did not answer our repeated calls and the latter’s phone number was off by press time.

Arrival in Mbale

By 10am, several residents had gathered on the roadside in anticipation of the NUP leader’s arrival. Many were singing songs in his praise.

When he arrived, the supporters clamoured around his car to catch a glimpse of the musician-turned-politician.

He was then led to the NUP offices on Pallisa Road to officially open the facility.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the reason for his nationwide tour is not to seek votes but to urge the masses to rise up against the ruling NRM government, which has been in power since 1986.

He said the reason security forces haven’t stopped their nationwide tour is because President Museveni fears reaction of the international community.

“Last time when I attempted to come here and address you, I was unable. People must be wondering why we haven’t been stopped today by beating us and using teargas. We recorded them in the previous election and we went to International Criminal Court, anytime the arrest warrant is going out,” he added.

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala MP, urged the public not to get swayed by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son and presidential advisor on special operations.