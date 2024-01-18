Bobi Wine, Besigye, Lukwago under ‘house arrest’ over bad roads demo

The homes of three key opposition leaders in Uganda were Thursday surrounded by security operatives in attempt to block them from entering Kampala City where they had planned to stage a peaceful protest over bad roads in across the country.

The leaders whose residences were by Thursday evening still under siege include; National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye and Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago.

By Thursday dawn, the homes of the three politicians were surrounded by men in police and military uniforms with their residential gates and access roads blocked by military trucks.

At Besigye’s home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, access was only restricted to journalists and his attempts to leave were futile as security operatives intercepted him at his gate.

Although Dr Besigye insisted and explained to police that it was important to take action against the dire state of the pothole-riddled city roads, the security offices paid a deaf ear, instead asking him to go back as they threatened to use force against him if he insisted.

“This is useful to show how many holes there are and also to alert the road users of the dangers because we have lost so many people because of potholes,” he told the security officers at his home on Thursday.

Only the four-time presidential contender’s son, Anselem was allowed to walk out as police staged roadblocks and searched several passenger and salon cars on roads leading to his home.

At the Lord Mayor’s residence in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, Kampala, only his wife was allowed to leave for work after a standoff between security operatives and Mr Lukwago.

Police also attempted to use teargas against Mr Lukwago in attempt to restrain.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Lukwago said; “We have tried to petition government agencies to take action on the matters of potholed roads but no one has responded to our call, so it is time for the public to wake up and take action and assert their rights.”

The situation at Dr Besigye and Lukwago’s home was not different from that at Mr Kyagulanyi’s residence in Magere, Wakiso District.

Mr Kyagulanyi told journalists that putting opposition leaders under house arrest will not solve the pressing issues in the country.

“Today was just the beginning, demonstrations against poor service delivery and bad rule will be continuing every Thursday. We shall not focus only on the issue of the rotten roads but even the hundreds of other pressing issues like missing people, trial of civilians in the General Court Martial and abductions, among others,” he said.

Meanwhile, although the leading political figures behind the protests were put under house arrest, some opposition politicians and members of the public went ahead to demonstrate by planting banana stems, yams and potato vines in some pothole riddled roads like Sir Apollo Kaggwa, Natete junction and other roads in the city suburbs.

In Nansana, some residents staged fishing activities on potholed roads filled with water.

"This is lake Nansana. We have potholes as big as fish ponds. I'm taking this fish to President Museveni to tell him that the roads are now full of fish," one of the local leaders found at the scene told journalists.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, police would continue surveilling the homes of the opposition leaders until they are sure they pose no “threat”.

“We deployed in these homes basically for two purposes; that is to disrupt their intended violent activities that they had planned and to prevent any possible action that they were planning to do. However, when intelligence informs us that there is no threat that they pose, we shall definitely leave their places,” he said.

This is not the first time the three opposition leaders have been put under house arrest. Preventive arrests have been used against the opposition activists several times in the East African under the leadership of President Museveni who has been in power 1986 when he shot his way to state house through a guerilla warfare.

Opposition politicians have accused the 79-year-old former guerrilla leader of mismanaging the country which has led to a breakdown of several public services amid increasing corruption allegedly perpetrated by mostly those close to power.



