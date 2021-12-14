Bobi Wine 'under house arrest'

Bobi Wine December 14 shared some pictures of security operatives around his home. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, Bobi Wine was set to campaign for an opposition candidate in the central district of Kayunga where Museveni is also expected to hold a rally. 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Tuesday that police had surrounded his residence and put him under house arrest ahead of a planned campaign rally for a local by-election.

